Quantasia Perry’s daughter Kali inspiring OVC speedster to reach new heights

Perry is one of the favorites to win gold this May at the conference championships.
Quantasia Perry and her daughter Kali.
Quantasia Perry and her daughter Kali.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2019, at the OVC Outdoor Championships, Quantasia Perry won silver in the 100-meter dash.

That’s an incredible feat knowing that 10 months earlier, she gave birth to her beautiful daughter Kali.

“She is definitely a blessing and a character,” said Perry. “She pushes me every day, waking up going to bed and she is definitely going to be a track star.”

Quantasia is a sprinter at Eastern Kentucky University. She is a student-athlete and a single mother. After giving birth to Kali in July of 2018, it would’ve been easy to leave school and return home to Georgia, but she was determined to make it work in Richmond.

“I knew I still wanted to run,” said Perry. “It was more of a process of thinking how was I going to do it. They told me about the Scholar House Program and I finally got a spot a month after I had her.”

The Eastern Scholar House Program provides housing and onsite child care to single parents like Quantasia, giving her time for school and time for workouts to get back in shape.

“Definitely a lot of tears after some practices,” added Perry. “I definitely cried because I was so out of shape and they were so in-shape and I had to get my confidence back, get in shape and get stronger.”

Winning that silver at the 2019 OVC Championships was a step in the right direction and two years later, Quantasia continues to shine with Kali as Mommy’s inspiration.

She is currently ranked No. 1 in the OVC in the 100m (11.66) and No. 2 in the 200m (24.05) and is one of the favorites to win gold this May at the conference championships.

“She pushes me because I want her to be proud of her mom. I don’t want her to think she made me have to give up track. She pushes me and motivates me and she is an inspiration,” said Perry.

Kali turns three in July, but before her birthday, Mom is on a mission to make her daughter even prouder this spring.

“My expectation is to make it to the NCAA East Preliminaries and I also want to get the record in the 100-meter and 200-meter outdoor here at EKU.”

