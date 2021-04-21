Advertisement

Report: Driver may not have had lights on in Lexington head-on crash involving police officer

Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned some new details about a deadly wrong-way crash involving a Lexington police officer.

The head-on crash happened last week on New Circle Road. In the collision report, police say evidence shows the driver who hit the officer’s cruiser may not have had their lights on.

That driver was 38-year-old Angela Raad, who died from her injuries. Officer Dawn Miller is still recovering from serious injuries.

Prayer vigil held for Lexington police officer hurt in crash on New Circle Road

The investigation is ongoing.

The report did not list speed or other factors that may have played a role in the crash.

