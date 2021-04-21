‘Thank you God’: Breonna Taylor’s family reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother has commented on the trial of Derek Chauvin that has garnered nationwide attention in the call for racial equity and police accountability.

Tamika Palmer posted on her Facebook and Twitter pages Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter.

“Today justice has been served but we are not (done) fighting for justice for all the victims and families (who) haven’t received theirs,” Palmer tweeted. “This isn’t over.”

This isn’t over #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #AdamToledo #JacobBlake #DaunteWright #SeanMonterrosa — Tamika Palmer (@TamikaPalmer911) April 20, 2021

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, shared Palmer’s Facebook post, stating “LMPD take notes.”

Taylor’s sister Juniyah Palmer also responded to the verdict, saying “today is a good day...but there are more battles to win.”

Today is a good day...but there are more battles to win. Today we rejoice, tomorrow we get back to work. — Ju (@ju_niyahh) April 20, 2021

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him in the death of George Floyd.

The conviction came after 10 hours of deliberation in a case that was observed worldwide, sparking nationwide protests and calls for accountability in policing across the United States.

Protests within the city of Louisville over the summer months and beyond have called for accountability and justice in the case of Breonna Taylor’s death, who was killed during a botched drug raid by Louisville Metro Police officers.

Following a grand jury trial where officers were not charged directly for her death, local protesters have continued to call for justice in the case.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and led outside of the courtroom in handcuffs, and the court will present sentencing in the upcoming weeks.

