Tips on protecting your plants during freezing temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They say April showers bring May flowers, but what happens in April when it snows? It is a late season snow and it could be harmful to your plants especially if they are not protected. Wilson Nurseries gave us more details on what to do to protect your plants.

“Hey, I’ve done this for a long time and I don’t ever remember waking up mid-April and seeing snow quite like that this morning,” said Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries.

While the snow and cold air is uncommon for April it’s not impossible. The downside is that it isn’t helpful for the plants and their businesses.

“It will slow us down a little bit. So it’s not just last night-- last night was the snow but of course tonight, tonight’s Wednesday night and Thursday night we’re really cold,” Wilson said.

A freeze warning goes into effect Wednesday and Thursday night for our region as temperatures could get close to freezing, which is way below average for this time of year.

“We got really excited because we have been well into the 70s we may have even hit 80 one day, but we probably just need to put the brakes on for just a minute. Maybe just a few days,” Wilson said.

When temperatures get too cold for comfort, it’s best to either take them inside or cover them, and you can use a simple bed sheet.

“Reemay, white sheets work fine. Plastic does not work fine, that’s not a good thing,” Wilson said.

Some plants are more sensitive than others like the Japanese maple, strawberry plants, and annuals. Nonetheless, some are okay to just be left alone. Wilson says, keeping an eye on things is the best thing to do.

“Watch the temperatures. We are kind of obsessed with the weather around here. So we always just look for anything below 50,” Wilson said.

The experts say it’s best to wait until after Derby weekend to put your plants into the ground because after that, they should really just stay on a warmer temperature trend until summertime.

