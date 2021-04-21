Advertisement

Tips on protecting your plants during freezing temperatures

By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They say April showers bring May flowers, but what happens in April when it snows? It is a late season snow and it could be harmful to your plants especially if they are not protected. Wilson Nurseries gave us more details on what to do to protect your plants.

“Hey, I’ve done this for a long time and I don’t ever remember waking up mid-April and seeing snow quite like that this morning,” said Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries.

While the snow and cold air is uncommon for April it’s not impossible. The downside is that it isn’t helpful for the plants and their businesses.

“It will slow us down a little bit. So it’s not just last night-- last night was the snow but of course tonight, tonight’s Wednesday night and Thursday night we’re really cold,” Wilson said.

A freeze warning goes into effect Wednesday and Thursday night for our region as temperatures could get close to freezing, which is way below average for this time of year.

“We got really excited because we have been well into the 70s we may have even hit 80 one day, but we probably just need to put the brakes on for just a minute. Maybe just a few days,” Wilson said.

When temperatures get too cold for comfort, it’s best to either take them inside or cover them, and you can use a simple bed sheet.

“Reemay, white sheets work fine. Plastic does not work fine, that’s not a good thing,” Wilson said.

Some plants are more sensitive than others like the Japanese maple, strawberry plants, and annuals. Nonetheless, some are okay to just be left alone. Wilson says, keeping an eye on things is the best thing to do.

“Watch the temperatures. We are kind of obsessed with the weather around here. So we always just look for anything below 50,” Wilson said.

The experts say it’s best to wait until after Derby weekend to put your plants into the ground because after that, they should really just stay on a warmer temperature trend until summertime.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
It happened Tuesday morning, around 10, in the 7000 block of Old Richmond Rd., near South...
One person killed in Lexington crash
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on wait for loosening restrictions, travel safety
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
During late season cold snaps, Brent Marcum uses sprinklers to keep this plants wet, and while...
Madison Co. strawberry farmer finding unique ways to keep plants safe from cold temperatures
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases; 3.39% positivity rate
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
WATCH | Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk