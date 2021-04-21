Advertisement

Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after a crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Pine Grove School Rd., about four miles south of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck went off the road and crashed into a tree and a fence post. Two people were in the truck. The sheriff’s office says the woman who was the passenger died.

We’re told the man who was driving was not hurt.

Names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The road was closed while crews worked the scene. It has since reopened.

