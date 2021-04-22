Advertisement

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 49 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 21.

One newly confirmed COVID-related death from November was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,228. The city’s death toll is 303.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 37 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The health department says, while the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses they receive each week is limited, they are working to make sure they get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 438,927 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,373 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
William Petrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree; man charged with manslaughter
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Report: Driver may not have had lights on in Lexington head-on crash involving police officer

Latest News

Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools
Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, says he's considering running for...
Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner considering run for governor
Temperatures will remain cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps stay on the cold side
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring chill holds on for a few more days