Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue with this historic late April wintertime pattern, my focus is turning toward a major surge of spring on the way early next week. This will bring the warmest readings since late last summer and may also bring some severe storms along for the ride.

Let’s get this party started with today’s bummer of a forecast. We are starting the day with a freeze into the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the state. Highs this afternoon will only maker it into the low and middle 50s for many. Normal highs today are generally around 70 and into the low 70s.

Friday starts frosty and ends MUCH better with highs in the 60-65 degree range. There’s even the chance for a shower in the west as milder air moves in.

Saturday continues to look rather ugly as another storm system moves in. This brings widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to the region.

This leaves us alone by Sunday as temps begin to recover. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s. From there, the temps take off. Highs are into the 70-75 degree range by Monday then head toward 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is ahead of a potent storm system that can bring strong to severe storms in here for the second half of next week.

