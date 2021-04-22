Advertisement

Doctors push for rescheduling cancer screenings after seeing hesitancy due to COVID fears, financial hardships

Doctors are still seeing hesitancy from patients in rescheduling missed cancer screenings.
Doctors are still seeing hesitancy from patients in rescheduling missed cancer screenings.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the start of the pandemic, hospitals were overrun treating patients with COVID-19..

“Anything that could be put on hold or was elective, sort of initially the instinct was to push all those things out,” Baptist Health Corbin Director of Medical Oncology Abigail Byrnes said. “I think for the most part that was probably the right thing to do at the time.”

Now more than a year later, patients needing elective procedures like cancer screenings are being called out of the waiting room.

But, doctors like Byrnes are noticing not every patient is ready to reschedule those appointments.

“I still do see a lot of hesitancy where people have put off things sometimes that are even more important than screening tests, like to follow up on known problems,” Byrnes said.

In many cases it’s for fear of COVID-19 and concerns about finances.

“So many people had changes in their personal financials and job status,” Kentucky CancerLink Executive Director Melissa Karrer said. “I want to encourage those people too that there are programs available that can help with cost so that they can still get those screenings despite maybe being uninsured.”

Because those same elective screenings can prevent a longer hospital visit and a larger hospital bill.

“Lung cancer often causes no symptoms in its early stages when it can be easily resected and cured, and so without screening tests, many people never develop symptoms until they have widespread disease that is at that point incurable,” Byrnes said. “So, it can go from being an easily treatable and curable condition to something that’s ultimately life-ending.”

Kentucky CancerLink is an organization that helps connect people with screenings that are little to no cost. You can contact them at 859-309-1700 or on their website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
It happened Tuesday morning, around 10, in the 7000 block of Old Richmond Rd., near South...
One person killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Anne Donworth with Lexington Public Library
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Anne Donworth with Lexington Public Library
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington attorney Tricia Shackelford
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington attorney Tricia Shackelford
Phillip Burgin was arrested on Tuesday, April 20, and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.
Prestonsburg police arrest man on drug trafficking charges hours after officer saved overdose victim