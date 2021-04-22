Doctors push for rescheduling cancer screenings after seeing hesitancy due to COVID fears, financial hardships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the start of the pandemic, hospitals were overrun treating patients with COVID-19..

“Anything that could be put on hold or was elective, sort of initially the instinct was to push all those things out,” Baptist Health Corbin Director of Medical Oncology Abigail Byrnes said. “I think for the most part that was probably the right thing to do at the time.”

Now more than a year later, patients needing elective procedures like cancer screenings are being called out of the waiting room.

But, doctors like Byrnes are noticing not every patient is ready to reschedule those appointments.

“I still do see a lot of hesitancy where people have put off things sometimes that are even more important than screening tests, like to follow up on known problems,” Byrnes said.

In many cases it’s for fear of COVID-19 and concerns about finances.

“So many people had changes in their personal financials and job status,” Kentucky CancerLink Executive Director Melissa Karrer said. “I want to encourage those people too that there are programs available that can help with cost so that they can still get those screenings despite maybe being uninsured.”

Because those same elective screenings can prevent a longer hospital visit and a larger hospital bill.

“Lung cancer often causes no symptoms in its early stages when it can be easily resected and cured, and so without screening tests, many people never develop symptoms until they have widespread disease that is at that point incurable,” Byrnes said. “So, it can go from being an easily treatable and curable condition to something that’s ultimately life-ending.”

Kentucky CancerLink is an organization that helps connect people with screenings that are little to no cost. You can contact them at 859-309-1700 or on their website.

