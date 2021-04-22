Extra patrols net drug arrests in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - During a 24-hour period, troopers in Kentucky were able to seize a large amount of narcotics, arrest an impaired driver, served one arrest warrant and issued several citations.

The extra patrols by Kentucky State Police in Carter County took place following multiple drug complaints.

On April 21, troopers obtained a search warrant for a home on Ky 1 just outside of the City of Grayson.

Derrick Harper of Detroit MI, Rocky Parson of Olive Hill, William Lawson of Grayson, William Lawson Sr. of Grayson and Bambi Waugh of Olive Hill were arrested.

All five suspects were charged with trafficking meth and heroin.

Four were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Meth, heroin, three handguns and a shotgun are now in the hands of state police.

On April 22, troopers obtained a search warrant for a home on Stinson Creek. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, digital scales and a large amount of cash was located.

Kristin Moore was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

Along with the search warrant, troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

Once stopping the vehicle, they were able to identify the driver as Jason Hall.

After signs of impairment were shown, Hall was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, disregard of a stop sign, improper registration, no Insurance, operating on a suspended license, failure to wear seatbelt and possession of a controlled substance.

All subjects were lodged in the Carter County Detention Center. Carter County Commonwealth Attorney assisted in both search warrants.

