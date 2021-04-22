Advertisement

Frankfort mother arrested on wanton endangerment charge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother was arrested after Frankfort police say she was found nearly unconscious from drugs with her child nearby.

According to the arrest citation, officers went to a home in the 700 block of E. Main St. early Wednesday morning to conduct a search warrant.

Officers found 35-year-old Tara Bowman laying in bed with her young child.

Tara Bowman, 35
Tara Bowman, 35(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)

The arrest citation says Bowman was under the influence of drugs to the point of almost being unconscious and it took her a few minutes to come around and respond to officers.

Multiple syringes and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue were also found in the bed.

Bowman was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, unlawful transaction with a minor and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

