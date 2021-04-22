Franklin County school to host meeting on youth anxiety

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County elementary school is hosting a virtual information session on anxiety in youth and teens Thursday.

Bridgeport Elementary organized the meeting.

A guest speaker from Peace Hospital will talk about signs and symptoms. She’ll also offer tips to help children cope with anxiety.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The district says everyone is welcome.

You can learn how to tune in on Bridgeport Elementary School’s Facebook page.

