Franklin County school to host meeting on youth anxiety
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County elementary school is hosting a virtual information session on anxiety in youth and teens Thursday.
Bridgeport Elementary organized the meeting.
A guest speaker from Peace Hospital will talk about signs and symptoms. She’ll also offer tips to help children cope with anxiety.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The district says everyone is welcome.
You can learn how to tune in on Bridgeport Elementary School’s Facebook page.
