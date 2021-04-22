Advertisement

Franklin County school to host meeting on youth anxiety

(WAGM)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County elementary school is hosting a virtual information session on anxiety in youth and teens Thursday.

Bridgeport Elementary organized the meeting.

A guest speaker from Peace Hospital will talk about signs and symptoms. She’ll also offer tips to help children cope with anxiety.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The district says everyone is welcome.

You can learn how to tune in on Bridgeport Elementary School’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
William Petrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree; man charged with manslaughter
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Report: Driver may not have had lights on in Lexington head-on crash involving police officer

Latest News

Temps stay on the cold side
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring chill holds on for a few more days
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has released “Volume Two” of the Statewide Single Audit of...
WATCH | Harmon releases ‘Volume Two’ of statewide audit; will refer one finding to attorney general’s office
Clark County Schools Superintendent Paul Christy is out from his job next school year. Monday...
WATCH | Clark Co. school board removing superintendent amid COVID-19 criticisms