Harrison County’s Whitaker ties baseball state record for career wins with 1,144

FALMOUTH, Ky (WKYT) – Harrison County baseball coach Mac Whitaker is one victory away from being Kentucky’s winningest coach in state history. Harrison County beat Pendleton County 7-2 Wednesday night and that win tied Whitaker with PRP coaching legend Bill Miller with career win number 1,144.

“It’s just amazing, said Whitaker after the record-tying win. “All the people that has had a part in this, all the players that have had a part. All of those players from the past, I’ve heard from so many players this week from the alumni that have wished me luck.”

Whitaker has been the head coach in Cynthiana since 1978 and has never had a losing campaign in his 43 seasons at the helm.

“It’s something our community should be proud of because they’ve supported baseball here at Harrison County for so many years,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker, who has won four state titles with the Thorobreds, goes for the record-breaking victory this weekend in Owensboro at the Class 2A state semifinals. It was in Owensboro, in 1993, where Whitaker captured his first state crown beating PRP, coached by Bill Miller, in the finals 6-0.

“Records are made to be broken but I am honored, for at least 24 hours, to share this with him (Bill Miller) for a while and then we’ll go from there.”

Some of the numbers Whitaker has on his Hall of Fame resume’ are staggering:

*37 straight years of at least 20+ wins (1981-2017)

*16 seasons of at least 30+ wins

*36 district titles

*21 regional champions

*9 sectional titles

*4 state championships

