‘I think we’re going to have more participants than we ever have:’ Lexington Restaurant Week returns in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A celebration of Lexington dining is back on the menu for 2021.

Lexington Restaurant Week is making its comeback after canceling last year because of the pandemic. Event organizers say this year’s event will do more than just promote Lexington’s local restaurants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us in different ways. Many restaurants have been devastated and are still working to recover.

“As a chef and a restaurant person, you know so much of your life is involved in a restaurant, so to have that part just kind of taken away from you is scary for one thing,” said Cole Arimes, Coles 735 Main owner.

Arimes owns a number of restaurants in Lexington, including Coles 735 Main. He says the announcement of Lexington Restaurant Week’s return is a great sign.

“It was just kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back last year,” Arimes said. “As everybody knows it’s been a tough year for restaurants, but we’re starting to feel a different vibe.”

“The comeback is going to make a triumphant return of Lexington Restaurant Week,” said organizer Connie Jo Miller. “I think we’re going to have more participants than we ever have.”

Miller says up to 60 restaurants are expected to take part in 11 nights of specials.

“There are three options for prices. They are all at least three-course meals. The restaurants really strut their stuff. They put out what they do best,” Miller said.

But, it’s not just the restaurants that are going to benefit this year. Miller says that they know the arts have also been hit very hard by the pandemic which is why $2 of each special sold will go to one of six major arts organizations, like the Lexington Philharmonic, and the Lexington Children’s Theatre.

“It’s culinary arts, and it’s musical arts. It’s just a good fit, and it’s nice to be able to donate to so many of them directly,” said Miller.

“Telling my staff that Restaurant Week is coming and some other things that are up and coming that are just normal things, you know you can kind of feel the air about them of excitement,” Arimes said. “They know they’re going to be busy. They know they’re going to have a good time.”

The 11-day event starts on July 22 and runs through August 1 of this year.

