Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring chill holds on for a few more days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will not warm up very much at all this afternoon. It is another chilly April day.

This has been a very rough period in the world of weather. When you consider the wintry element, this has been something interesting to see. Our colder airmass will now grab ahold of the region and remain the most active element in our forecast.

Most of you will find that your temperatures have dropped all the way down to around freezing on Friday morning, too. That is some pretty chilly stuff! This colder push of air will begin to subside by Friday afternoon and evening. It does feel a whole lot better by then.

Are you a fan of 80 degrees and low humidity? If you said yes to that... you are in luck because we are about to have just that. Next week our temps will surge in a big way.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

