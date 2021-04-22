Joel Justus leaves Kentucky for Arizona State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky assistant basketball coach Joel Justus is leaving the Wildcats’ program to take an assistant job at Arizona State. Justus will become the top assistant position on Bobby Hurley’s staff.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Kentucky assistant Joel Justus has elected to take the top assistant post under Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, a source told ESPN. Justus was the lead recruiter of many of the top prospects to go through Kentucky since 2016 https://t.co/pPNdabevuM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2021

Justus has been with John Calipari and the UK program since 2014. He began as the director of analytics and was promoted to assistant coach in 2016. He is credited with landing some of the top recruits for the Wildcats over the past six seasons.

