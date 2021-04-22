Advertisement

Joel Justus leaves Kentucky for Arizona State

Justus will become the top assistant position on Bobby Hurley’s staff
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky assistant basketball coach Joel Justus is leaving the Wildcats’ program to take an assistant job at Arizona State. Justus will become the top assistant position on Bobby Hurley’s staff.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Justus has been with John Calipari and the UK program since 2014. He began as the director of analytics and was promoted to assistant coach in 2016. He is credited with landing some of the top recruits for the Wildcats over the past six seasons.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
William Petrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree; man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley earns AVCA National Player of the Year Award
Tony Barbee is reported to be the next men's basketball head coach at Central Michigan.
Tony Barbee to become head coach at Central Michigan
Craig Skinner - UK volleyball
UK’s Skinner named AVCA National Coach of the Year
Mac Whitaker after career win 1,144
Harrison County’s Whitaker ties baseball state record for career wins with 1,144