Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy sues Daviess County over statue

The United Daughters of the Confederacy has filed a lawsuit against Daviess County over a...
The United Daughters of the Confederacy has filed a lawsuit against Daviess County over a Confederate statue. The group claims they own the statue sitting on the courthouse lawn.(WFIE)
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The United Daughters of the Confederacy has filed a lawsuit against Daviess County over a Confederate statue.

The group claims they own the statue sitting on the courthouse lawn.

In a filed complaint, the Kentucky UDC says the fiscal court is infringing on their right to the statue. They say county officials shouldn’t be able to move it.

Conversations about the statue’s removal began last year amid national discussions on racism and systemic racial inequality.

UDC attorney, Nicholas Goetz, is calling for a temporary restraining order to halt the removal or replacement of the statue.

“We don’t want to have to touch the property twice,” Goetz said. “We don’t want it relocated from the courthouse to somewhere else that we have to relocate it from.”

Daviess County attorney, Claud Porter, says he was surprised the Daughters waited until now to file a lawsuit.

“It’s been a long time trying to get it removed and trying to work out something,” Porter said.

Porter says the county has put a lot of effort and time into planning the statue’s relocation, calling this a setback.

The complaint says the Daviess County Confederate Association got a license from the county in 1893 to place a Confederate memorial at the courthouse. It also claims the Daughters raised $3,500 for that statue.

“If the court adopts what we believe it will, we will be right back where we are,” Porter said.

We are told the lawsuit and motion for the temporary restraining order will be heard on May 11.

