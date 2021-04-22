Advertisement

Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner considering run for governor

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, told 13 News he’s considering running for governor as the Republican candidate in 2023.

If elected in the primary, he would likely face off against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has said he intends to seek a second term.

“I am getting a lot of encouragement around the state to consider running for governor,” said Quarles. “I think it’s too early to make that decision. But it’s something that we are contemplating, and I think it’s important that we focus on the job at hand as being an agriculture commissioner. But I think there is a call for leadership in this state for voters to have a choice in 2023, and so we’re gonna consider running for governor.”

Quarles was first elected as Agriculture Commissioner in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, winning 117 of 120 counties.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
William Petrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree; man charged with manslaughter
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Report: Driver may not have had lights on in Lexington head-on crash involving police officer

Latest News

Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools
49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Temperatures will remain cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps stay on the cold side
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring chill holds on for a few more days