Lauren Johnson’s stellar night walks Kentucky off vs. Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior Lauren Johnson had a critical catch in left field during a Louisville rally in the top of the seventh inning, and the walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the No. 14 Kentucky softball team over its in-state rival Louisville, 6-5 on Wednesday night at John Cropp Stadium.

Johnson went 1-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI, driving in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh, and the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a rocket to right field to score Jaci Babbs from third with one out.

Kentucky has now won two games in a row and will continue its four-game homestand this weekend as it welcomes the No. 15 LSU Tigers to Lexington for a three-game series starting Friday night. Game one will be shown live on the SEC Network+ with Dave Baker and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call. Game two will air on ESPN2 and game three will be shown on the SEC Network with Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarbrough on the call.

UK is now 31-10 on the season with Wednesday night’s result. Louisville falls to 16-20.

Autumn Humes picked up her 15th win of the season in the circle for Kentucky, as she ups her record to 15-5, the fifth-best start to a single season by a pitcher in Kentucky Softball annals. Humes went the final six innings of the game, allowing two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five.

Kentucky never led in the game until the bottom of the ninth inning in the walk-off.