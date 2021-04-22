Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declares special day in honor of UK volleyball team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Thursday “Blue and White Day” in Lexington.
It comes as UK’s volleyball team is heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Mayor Gorton is encouraging Big Blue Nation to wear their blue and white.
The Cats play Washington Thursday night for a chance at the national championship. The match starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.