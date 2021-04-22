Advertisement

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declares special day in honor of UK volleyball team

The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).
The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Thursday “Blue and White Day” in Lexington.

It comes as UK’s volleyball team is heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Mayor Gorton is encouraging Big Blue Nation to wear their blue and white.

No. 2 Kentucky Volleyball advances to first Final Four with sweep of Purdue

The Cats play Washington Thursday night for a chance at the national championship. The match starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

