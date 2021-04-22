Advertisement

More passengers taking off from Blue Grass Airport

Monthly passenger numbers increase for first time since pandemic.
For the first time since the pandemic started, more passengers traveled through Blue Grass...
For the first time since the pandemic started, more passengers traveled through Blue Grass Airport than the year before.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since the pandemic started, more passengers traveled through Blue Grass Airport than the year before.

Statistics for March show a 3.9 percent increase in passengers compared to March 2020.  The total number of passengers was 60,648 which was 2,266 more than in March 2020.

In the days and weeks after Kentucky reported its first COVID-19 case on March 6, 2020, air travel dropped dramatically.  The following month it plummeted 96.5 percent compared to April 2019.

Among the four airlines serving Blue Grass Airport, Allegiant and American saw year-to-year increases in the number of passengers while Delta and United welcomed fewer passengers on board than they did a year ago.

