New principal named at Dixie Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has hired a new principal at Dixie Elementary.

Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm announced Thursday that Cynthia Bruno, who has served for the past four years as the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Maxwell Elementary School, will assume her new role as principal on July 1.

Bruno is a Kentucky native who spent nine years as a teacher and instructional leader in Nashville, Tennessee before joining Fayette County Public Schools in 2015. She has 16 years of experience in education, serving as an elementary school teacher, instructional coach, and literacy coach.

“Ms. Bruno brings a wealth of exceptional experience to this new role and recognizes that Dixie Elementary is a school with ‘wonderful students, supportive families and school community and a creative and dedicated staff of professionals,’” Helm said. “She is deeply and genuinely committed to equity and opportunity for all students, and that, combined with her depth and breadth of teaching and learning, has her poised to lead with exceptionality.”

Bruno holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Tennessee State University, and her National Board Certification in Early/Middle Childhood Literacy.

“Cynthia’s diverse instructional leadership experiences, passion for students, and ideas for developing student leadership make her a perfect fit for Dixie,” said Elementary School Chief Heather Bell, who oversees Dixie Elementary. “She will continue enhancing the excellent reputation of Dixie and move the vision for personalized learning forward.”

