Pikeville native offers LGBTQ+ counseling service in Prestonsburg

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Having opened its doors in Prestonsburg in February, Opened Doors Counseling Center has already made a presence in the community being one of the only openly supportive LGBTQ+ counseling services in Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville Native and Owner Robert Kyle May knew Prestonsburg would be the perfect place to set up a safe space geared towards progressive and open thinking.

“I believe that Prestonsburg and Floyd County are more progressive and open-minded and accepting of others in comparison to the surrounding counties,” May said.

May’s center being welcomed with open arms.

“They’ve been very welcoming and supportive and affirming and helpful with getting the word out. I’ve had little to no negative experiences yet, at least not directly so, if there is anyone saying or doing anything out there negative about it, I’ve not experienced it yet,” May said.

Revealing how underrepresented the LGBTQ+ community is in Eastern Kentucky for mental health.

Giving a voice to a massively under-represented community in Eastern Kentucky.

“I’ve gotten to the point now to where I would say my case load for Prestonsburg is close to anywhere between eight to 16 people,” May said.

May says the reason is a lack of understanding in the mental health field.

“People in our profession tended to encourage more of a neutral stance on the subject matter because I think the fear of the political backlash or how people would take it or respond,” May said.

May says he is trying to hire another therapist to help more clients.

“I want someone there up to five days a week because I think the need is there and it’s just been challenging to find a therapist who can help me grow the practice up to that level,” May said.

He also says they are offering services to anyone, not just people of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m able to help a variety of people regardless of identities. It just so happens that several of the people who come to me who I identify as LGBTQ+, identity is one of the main topics that we talk about,” May said.

Revealing how huge the community is in the mountains.

“People think that we’re not around but we are it’s just sometimes when it’s not safe to be out or open about our identities so, lots of people don’t know that we’re around but we are,” May said.

May says he hopes more centers like his will open up in Eastern Kentucky.

To set up an appointment you can call (606) 776-6185 or email may@opendoorscounselingctr.com.

The center is only open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

