Pulaski Co. residents concerned, frustrated about the closing of railroad crossing

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in southern Kentucky say the temporary closing of a busy railroad crossing has them very concerned.

The Norfolk Southern Crossing in Pulaski County has been closed for nearly a week. They say there’s no sign of it opening any time soon.

They say it’s not just an inconvenience—but it’s also creating a dangerous situation.

Life next to railroad tracks is something Della Spears has been used to for more than 40 years. Getting to town meant a quick drive over them, until Friday.

“Friday morning the 16th I believe they tore the tracks out that very morning,” Spears said.

A trip that used to involve a simple right hand turn suddenly became much more complicated.

“It’s a very country road. You go over this hill, it’s blacktop but you go straight down a mountain basically, across a bridge up the other side. Around a corner,” Spears said.

After a very windy and curvy trip, including barely getting by a large U-Haul, it took our Phil Pendleton about 13 minutes. But there wasn’t any traffic, so what if there’s an emergency where every second counts?

“We are actually one mile from the fire station. If a fire truck or ambulance had to get to us, it would take 30 minutes and then it would be too late,” Spears said.

Spears also says she’s had problems with mail delivery and garbage pickup.

“I haven’t ordered anything in two weeks. I’m a big Wal-Mart online orderer. I’ve not ordered anything. Just waiting. No sense in it. They won’t be able to find us,” Spears said.

Right now she and others would like to find out when all of this will go back to normal.

We reached out to both Pulaski County officials and Norfolk Southern Railroad about the crossing closure, but did not hear back from them.

