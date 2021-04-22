Advertisement

Scott Chalk resigns after nine seasons as Dunbar basketball coach

Won Sweet 16 title with Dunbar in 2016
Scott Chalk
Scott Chalk(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – Dunbar boys’ basketball coach Scott Chalk has resigned after nine seasons with the Bulldogs.  Chalk, who previously coached at Franklin County, leaves Dunbar with a 151-114 record with three district titles, one regional championship, and the 2016 Sweet 16 state title.

He also coached 2017 Mister Basketball winner Taveion Hollingsworth after averaging 28.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior.  Hollingsworth finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in Lexington boys’ basketball history with 2,495 career points.

Chalk has also been the Executive Director of the KABC since 2015.

