Advertisement

Sheriff: Son shoots his father in Pulaski County

Shawn Glover
Shawn Glover(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A son is accused of shooting his father in the leg in Pulaski County.

Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2 p.m. on Robert Phelps Road in the eastern region of the county.

Deputies said the man who was shot called 911 and told them he was shot by his son, Shawn Glover, and that his son ran away on foot.

Deputies attempted to look for Glover but they could not find him at that time.

Glover’s father was treated at the scene by Somerset and Pulaski County Emergency Medical services and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to treat his injury.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Glover for assault, domestic violence and robbery charges.

Around 6 p.m., deputies said Glover came to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office where he met with police. He was served a warrant after being interviewed.

Glover was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he is held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance April 23 at the Pulaski County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
William Petrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Woman killed when pickup goes off road, crashes into tree; man charged with manslaughter
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Report: Driver may not have had lights on in Lexington head-on crash involving police officer

Latest News

During a Thursday morning news conference, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the...
Police chief discusses recent gun violence in Lexington
Tara Bowman, 35
Frankfort mother arrested on wanton endangerment charge
Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools
49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington