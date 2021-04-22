Sheriff: Son shoots his father in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A son is accused of shooting his father in the leg in Pulaski County.

Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2 p.m. on Robert Phelps Road in the eastern region of the county.

Deputies said the man who was shot called 911 and told them he was shot by his son, Shawn Glover, and that his son ran away on foot.

Deputies attempted to look for Glover but they could not find him at that time.

Glover’s father was treated at the scene by Somerset and Pulaski County Emergency Medical services and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to treat his injury.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Glover for assault, domestic violence and robbery charges.

Around 6 p.m., deputies said Glover came to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office where he met with police. He was served a warrant after being interviewed.

Glover was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he is held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance April 23 at the Pulaski County District Court.

