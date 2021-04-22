Advertisement

Some Kentucky counties re-entering red zone classification

By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Children under 18 may be the reason for an increase in cases in some Kentucky counties.

Montgomery County health leaders say they’re seeing a rise. Earlier this week, the county re-entered the red zone classification.

Local health departments usually report their COVID-19 numbers before the state. So, the Montgomery County Health Department already knows that it will soon be in the red zone on the state’s incident rate map.

The health department announced the jump to the red zone on Facebook this week.

The county’s 7-day average rate per 100,000 thousand residents is now at 28.6.

The health department said nine of the 15 newest cases are connected to previous cases.

As of Wednesday’s report, there are 52 active cases with three people hospitalized, including one in the ICU.

The state’s recommendations for counties in the red are to limit in-person activities like shopping, eating, gatherings or work, if possible.

This is the first time Montgomery County has been in the red zone since mid-February.

