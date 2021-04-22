Tony Barbee to become head coach at Central Michigan
Barbee has been an assistant at UK since 2014 under John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball assistant coach Tony Barbee is set to become the head coach at Central Michigan according to multiple reports.
Barbee has been an assistant at UK since 2014 under John Calipari. He previously held head coaching positions at Auburn and UTEP. As a head coach, Barbee was 131-127 with one NCAA Tournament appearance.
Barbee played college basketball at UMass when Calipari was the head coach.
