Tony Barbee to become head coach at Central Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball assistant coach Tony Barbee is set to become the head coach at Central Michigan according to multiple reports.

Source: Tony Barbee has agreed in principle to be the next head coach at Central Michigan. Press conference is Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2021

Barbee has been an assistant at UK since 2014 under John Calipari. He previously held head coaching positions at Auburn and UTEP. As a head coach, Barbee was 131-127 with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Barbee played college basketball at UMass when Calipari was the head coach.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.