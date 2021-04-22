Advertisement

Tony Barbee to become head coach at Central Michigan

Barbee has been an assistant at UK since 2014 under John Calipari
Tony Barbee is reported to be the next men's basketball head coach at Central Michigan.
Tony Barbee is reported to be the next men's basketball head coach at Central Michigan.
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball assistant coach Tony Barbee is set to become the head coach at Central Michigan according to multiple reports.

Barbee has been an assistant at UK since 2014 under John Calipari. He previously held head coaching positions at Auburn and UTEP. As a head coach, Barbee was 131-127 with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Barbee played college basketball at UMass when Calipari was the head coach.

