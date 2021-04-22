Advertisement

UK’s Skinner named AVCA National Coach of the Year

Skinner sweeps regional and national coaching honors
Craig Skinner - UK volleyball
Craig Skinner - UK volleyball
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner was named the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association’s National Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Skinner, who is in his 16th season as the head coach at Kentucky, was also named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year by the SEC coaches, and the AVCA’s All-Southeast Region Coach of the Year by the head coaches in the AVCA’s Southeast Region.

Since being tabbed Kentucky’s head coach in December 2004, Craig Skinner has rejuvenated the Kentucky volleyball program into national prominence and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach. Skinner has directed the Wildcats to 16 consecutive NCAA Tournaments - a feat only nine other schools in the nation have achieved. That run includes seven Sweet Sixteen appearances since 2009, two Elite Eight appearances and back-to-back-to-back-to-back SEC titles in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020-21. Furthermore, the Wildcats have captured 17 or more victories in all 16 seasons under Skinner’s direction, including tallying 20 or more wins in 12 of the last 14 seasons.

This season, Skinner guided the Wildcats to a 19-1 overall regular season record, and a fourth-straight SEC Championship, something that has never been done in the history of Kentucky Volleyball. Inside the win streak, UK won 38-straight sets against its opponents and won three matches against top-10 teams.

During his tenure, the Wildcats have amassed 23 All-America first, second or third team distinctions, while UK has hauled in 61 All-Southeastern Conference honors in his 15 seasons - including the 2008, 2018, 2019 and 2020 SEC Player of the Year, 2006, 2016, 2017 and 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 SEC Libero of the Year and the 2005 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

