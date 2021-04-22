Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on governor’s benchmark for loosening restrictions

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

The governor wants 2.5 million with shots before he will open the state. The Constitution says the government cannot limit our freedoms, but the media is helping keep things shutdown.

Our role is to report on what’s happening. In this case, the governor set a benchmark for when he would lift some COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Andy Beshear said when 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first doses he wound lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons. In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants.

Those restrictions and attempts to limit the governor’s authority have already faced several legal challenges.

Should people who have recovered from COVID-19 get vaccinated?

The consensus from medical experts is, yes.

“People who’ve had COVID-19 infection should still get vaccinated because the vaccine might provide them a longer duration of protection than COVID-19 itself would. This is something that we’re still learning and, hopefully, we’ll know more about over the next few months,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases expert and co-chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution workgroup.

The Centers for Disease Control says experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again.

Talk to your doctor if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

