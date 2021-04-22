Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 628 COVID-19 cases; 3.36% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 439,551 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.36 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday new cases, 137 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as well as three additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,381.

As of Thursday, 440 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 121 are in the ICU, and 55 are on ventilators.

Dr. Stephen Stack says it appears Kentucky is at a plateau. At this point in the week, case totals are down slightly from Mon-Thurs last week.

We’re also learning a little bit more about the nursing home in eastern Kentucky that saw a breakout of a COVID cluster a few weeks ago. Dr. Stack says the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing infection and 94% effective preventing hospitalizations. Patients who were unvaccinated saw a three-fold increase risk of infection.

