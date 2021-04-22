Wearing many hats in smaller towns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Welcome to Salyersville in Magoffin County where Mayor Pete Shepherd is also the Public Health Director. He’s lived here most of his life, and done everything from working at a prison to being a full time dentist.

“It’s home. They always say if you were born in Eastern Kentucky, you always want to come back. I just never left except to go to school and get the education, but I always wanted to come back home.” He had planned to retire at 55, but now ten years later, he has at least two full time jobs.

“It’s a 24-7 job. Small town, everybody knows you, everybody’s got my phone number, everybody knows where I live, so they just drop by or call, no matter how big the problem is. Somebody threw a can out on the street to pickup, or a dog bit somebody, or something, they call the Mayor.”

Turns out it’s not that unusual to visit a smaller Kentucky town, and find people with several key jobs. Tonight at six on WKYT, join us for a visit to two Eastern Kentucky communities where wearing several different hats comes with the territory.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.