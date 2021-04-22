Advertisement

Whitley County man accused of killing girlfriend indicted

Police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows in February on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was indicted on a murder charge after investigators said he killed his girlfriend who was reported missing at the time.

A grand jury indicted John P. Meadows, 58, of Williamsburg on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The indictment alleges Meadows killed his girlfriend, Donna Lay, on January 25.

We’ve previously reported investigators said officers with the Williamsburg Police Department searched Meadows’ apartment on February 1 where they found human remains inside a trash can.

Police believe Meadows was living there with those remains for around three weeks.

Lay was reported missing on January 27.

Investigators said Meadows searched the internet for information on how a body decomposes and had supplies to try to disguise the odor.

When police interviewed Meadows they said his story did not add up.

Meadows remains behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center.

