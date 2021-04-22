WKYT Interactive | 18 & under group seeing largest rise in COVID-19 cases in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Children and teenagers now make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far this month.

Through Wednesday, nearly 3,000 of all April cases were in people 19 and under. Check out this infogram below. It goes in order with the 20s next, followed by people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70 up.

When we add in the percentage of people vaccinated in each age group you can see the correlation. The age groups that are least vaccinated make up the most new cases.

Our Shelby Lofton talked to a pediatrician at a Lexington doctor’s office to see if she’s seen a rise in cases with her patients, and if she’s concerned heading into summer.

“We didn’t have many cases last week, we’re not having many cases, but there are a couple more,” Dr. Katrina Hood said.

Dr. Hood says her office has been testing quite a few more adolescent patients.

“As the kids have been back to school, we have made many more visits coming into our office for normal sick thing,” Dr. Hood said.

She’s treating kids for croup and stomach bugs, but expects an uptick in COVID-19 cases heading into summer.

“If everybody’s getting vaccinated, or hopefully, a lot of the adults are vaccinated, then we’ll see that spread not happen,” Dr. Hood said.

She says, based on her conversations with her patients, kids are getting infected when they’re in close contact with their peers—like playing sports and eating lunch.

Dr. Hood says she’s following studies on vaccines in children and says a lot of her patients wish they were old enough to get their shot, and many parents she sees are on board too.

Pfizer has said its vaccine is 100% effective for preventing infection in children who are 12-15 years old. Dr. Hood says she thinks this is likely a virus that can infect people year-round.

“It didn’t go away last summer, it’s not going to go away this summer,” Dr. Hood said.

Many of her patients are showing stomach symptoms related to the virus, and are typically sick around three days.

Dr. Hood says she thinks it will be a while until children under the age of 12 will be able to get vaccinated.

