Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team finalist to win Land Rover
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is hoping to win new equipment that can help them keep people safe.
The rescue team is one of five finalists of the Land Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards in the Search and Rescue category.
The winner gets a brand new custom Land Rover Defender.
They are asking for the community’s help by voting for their team. You can vote once per day.
Find out how you can help them win below:
