2021 Kentucky State Fair will be open to public

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the Kentucky State Fair will be open to the public this year.

A statement from Kentucky Venues said the Kentucky State Fair Board voted Thursday to hold the event Aug. 19-29.

Tickets will go on sale in July. Last year, the event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

Officials are starting to plan for this year’s event and said specific information will be announced later.

The annual event at the fairgrounds in Louisville features shows, exhibits and other entertainment.

