49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 49 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 22.

One newly confirmed COVID-related death from November was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,277. The city’s death toll is 304.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 36 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The health department says, while the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses they receive each week is limited, they are working to make sure they get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 439,551 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,381 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

