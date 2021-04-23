Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a split weekend forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with multiple overnight freezes and even some wintry weather this week, we finally have a somewhat better forecast ahead after making it through some showers this weekend.

Cloudy skies will remain around through this evening and tonight, with a few breaks at times for areas. These clouds should help temperatures slightly tonight, but we are still expecting a cooler feel. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening and end up into the 40s by tonight and through the overnight. Winds will remain light to moderate tonight as well.

By Saturday morning, we’ll begin the day on a dry note with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to lower-40s. That dry period won’t last long, though, as we track showers moving in from the west by the later morning hours and last on and off throughout the day. At times these showers could be moderate to heavy, but we should get in on a few breaks at times as well. Highs on Saturday will again struggle to get out of the 50s, with gusty winds lasting throughout the day as well.

Fortunately, a drier pattern returns for Sunday and is expected to last through much of next week as well. Temperatures will rebound, with a warming trend taking temperatures from the 60s Sunday to the 70s and 80s by the middle of the week. Once we get into the latter half of next week, we’ll begin to track our next system that moves in here by Thursday with showers and thunderstorms but will hopefully clear out by Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.