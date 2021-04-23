Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Wet Weekend Ahead

Friday Forecast
ally fastcast
ally fastcast
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! We have made it to Friday and weather-wise we have seen it all from sunshine to snow, but the good news is a warm-up is on the way and here to stay.

Today is the last day that the cooler air pattern sticks around. The Lexington area is under a frost advisory until 8 AM EST and east of 75 is under a freeze warning until 8 AM. Temperatures waking up will be well in the 30′s for most of the region. Clouds also around for most. I can’t rule out a stray shower this morning for some, but high pressure really tries to clear most moisture as we get into the low 60′s for most.

Tomorrow a system that will emerge from the deep south will make its way into Kentucky. For most of the day we will see rain, even some rumbles of thunder could pop in, but nothing crazy in terms of severe weather. Some parts of Kentucky could get close to an inch of rain and we will stay in the upper 50′s. Sunday thing will finally dry out, we shall see a mix of sun and clouds and get up to the low 60′s. Monday and Tuesday we continue the drier weather pattern. It is going to be beautiful outside and we will finally make it above average after a week and a half of below average temps climbing into the 70′s and 80′s. Wednesday comes the next system, we may get to the low to mid 80′s, but then a better chance for strong to severe storms comes late and carries into all day Thursday.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

