Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

