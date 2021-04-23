Advertisement

Cam’Ron Fletcher heading to Florida State

He will play for former Kentucky assistant coach Leonard Hamilton.
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is heading to Florida State.

He announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon. He will play for former Kentucky assistant coach Leonard Hamilton.

Fletcher entered the transfer portal in March after playing one season with the Wildcats. He appeared in eight games and made one start, scoring 15 total points.

