Cam’Ron Fletcher heading to Florida State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is heading to Florida State.

He announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon. He will play for former Kentucky assistant coach Leonard Hamilton.

Fletcher entered the transfer portal in March after playing one season with the Wildcats. He appeared in eight games and made one start, scoring 15 total points.

