Candlelight vigil to be held for Terrence Clarke

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is heartbreak and sadness as Kentucky mourns the loss of Terrence Clarke.

The former UK Wildcat was killed in a crash Thursday in Los Angeles.

Friday evening teammates and fans will come together to honor Clarke’s life and share their support for his family.

At 8:30, there will be a candlelight vigil outside the Wildcat Coal Lodge, the dorm where the basketball players stay.

The public is welcome to attend. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19.

