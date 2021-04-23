Candlelight vigil to be held for Terrence Clarke
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is heartbreak and sadness as Kentucky mourns the loss of Terrence Clarke.
The former UK Wildcat was killed in a crash Thursday in Los Angeles.
- UK students shaken by death of Terrence Clarke
- Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
- Big Blue Nation mourns death of Terrence Clarke
Friday evening teammates and fans will come together to honor Clarke’s life and share their support for his family.
At 8:30, there will be a candlelight vigil outside the Wildcat Coal Lodge, the dorm where the basketball players stay.
The public is welcome to attend. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.