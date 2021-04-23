Advertisement

CDC says unvaccinated worker likely caused deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Kentucky nursing home

CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A CDC report says an unvaccinated worker likely caused a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kentucky nursing home.

Officials have not named the facility.

We know 46 residents and staff were infected. 18 of those residents were fully vaccinated at the time.

The CDC says most who caught the virus after getting the shot did not have symptoms.

One of the vaccinated residents died, along with two other patients.

The CDC is still working to determine which variant the outbreak came from.

