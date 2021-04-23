Advertisement

Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced in June.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Montgomery County health leaders say they’re seeing a rise. Earlier this week, the county...
Some Kentucky counties re-entering red zone classification
Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools

Latest News

Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says vaccine hesitancy in staff has been a struggle,...
Lexington long-term care facility CEO: Our industry is seeing staff vaccine hesitancy nationwide
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women
File image
Candlelight vigil to be held for Terrence Clarke
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies