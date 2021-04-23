Ephraim McDowell Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ephraim McDowell Health is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines.

Ephraim McDowell says the Moderna vaccine is now available for all individuals age 18 and over at the Boyle County Extension Office, located at 99 Corporate Drive off Lebanon Road in Danville.

Walk-in vaccines will be offered Wednesday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Scheduled appointments are also available and can be made by filling out the online request form at www.emhealth.org or by calling (859) 936-8350 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need transportation to our vaccine clinic, please call Blue Grass Community Action Partnership at (800) 456-6571. This applies only to residents in Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, Mercer and Washington counties.

Parking at the Boyle County Extension Office is available behind the building.

