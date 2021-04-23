Advertisement

FEMA opening community vaccination center in Laurel County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - FEMA is opening two vaccination sites in Kentucky.

The Community Vaccination Center (CVC) sites will be in Laurel and Henderson counties.

The Laurel County Cooperative Extension site, located at 200 County Extension Road in London, will open Wednesday, April 28.

Personnel from the National Disaster Medical System and staff from American Medical Response will support the administration of vaccines at this location.

These sites, in addition to the mobile vaccine services being provided by the commonwealth, will be capable of delivering up to 7,000 doses of vaccine per week to the people of Kentucky.

