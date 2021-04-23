Gov. Beshear reports 607 new COVID-19 cases; 3.26% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 440,149 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.26 percent positivity rate. Of Friday new cases, 119 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as well as 17 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,403.

As of Friday, 420 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 113 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.