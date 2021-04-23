Advertisement

Kayla Kowalik named finalist for Player of the Year

Kowalik is currently on a school-record 21-game hit streak.
Kentucky left 12 runners on base in the game(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior catcher Kayla Kowalik has been named a finalist for the 2021 USA Softball National Player of the Year. She is one of 25 finalists for the award.

Kowalik is currently on a school-record 21-game hit streak and is batting a scorching .534 on the season. That number is tops in the SEC.

Kowalik is batting .690 (29-42) in Kentucky’s last 12 games played. Last week alone, Kowalik went 11-for-15 at the plate in UK’s four games with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and a .773 average. In the 21 games of her hit streak, Kowalik is hitting .566 (43-for-76) with 26 runs scored, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 6 HR’s, 12 RBI, 9-for-9 in stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .693.

The list of 25 finalists will be reduced down to a Top 10 (announced May 5) and Top 3 (announced May 19) before the winner is announced prior to the start of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

