Kentuckians on unemployment will soon have to prove they’re looking for work again

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A key unemployment deadline is coming.

On May 9, people wanting to apply for unemployment will again have to prove they’re looking for work. That requirement was lifted in the early days of the pandemic.

This comes as many employers are desperately looking for workers.

People will be required to report at least one job contact per week.

That requirement is good news to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce who say they hear all the time from employers who are having a difficult time finding people to work.

Chamber director Bobby Clue and Mayor Alan Keck told us they know of at least three industries that are looking for dozens if not close to 100 workers who could start immediately.

“There are jobs, jobs, and more jobs,” Clue said. “That’s across the board. Manufacturing, health care, technology, all the way down to the service industry.”

Clue tells us many places have had to increase their starting pay because of this. Some places will start at $15 an hour with full benefits. He says if you just call your local chamber of commerce, they can put you in touch with people looking for employees.

State labor officials say you need to keep a good record of all of your job contacts and when contacts are made.

