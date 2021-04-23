Kentucky Newsmakers 4/25: Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with President of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville and Eastern Kentucky University President Dr. David McFaddin.

The Kentucky Lottery has for more than 30 years found a way to stay relevant, grow sales, fund education and make a few people really rich. How do you keep up with the momentum these days? Harville, the new president, actually joined the lottery as legal counsel in 2004. She joins us to talk about adjusting during the pandemic, and other ins-and-outs of the Kentucky Lottery.

Eastern Kentucky University has been singled out over the years as one of the very top colleges in the country for U.S. Military veterans who are interested in furthering their education. The website militaryfriendly.com gives the university based in Richmond its top ranking, and now the university is getting another related honor.

It comes after an unusual year when students, faculty and staff masked up and power their way through an academic year in a pandemic. Now, graduation is on the horizon. Looking forward, Eastern has a new program to provide textbooks to students at no extra cost. Dr. David McFaddin joins us to discuss.

