Kentucky to reinstate work search requirements for unemployment beneficiaries

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance will reinstate work search requirements on May 9.

Claimants will need to be seeking full-time employment and report at least one job contact per week.

State leaders recommend that claimants record information on all job contacts, including the name and title of the person contacted, the name of the business, method of contact, and other details.

Claimants will need to be able to provide that information every other week, when they’re due to request benefits.

Some claimants will be exempt from work search requirements, including students in certain programs and anyone on a temporary leave of absence.

You can find more details on requirements and exemptions here.

